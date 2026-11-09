SandboxAQ seeks partnerships with Indian firms to modernize energy grid
Business
SandboxAQ, an AI company, is keen to partner with Indian businesses to make the country's energy grid smarter.
CEO Jack Hidary says India's big push for clean energy is the perfect match for its technology, especially when it comes to battery storage and getting more renewables onto the grid.
AI could boost India's energy storage
By using AI to manage energy more efficiently, SandboxAQ hopes to help India build a greener, more reliable power system.
Hidary points out that combining AI with renewable projects could really boost how India uses and stores energy, helping cut carbon emissions and keep up with global sustainability trends.