Sandeep Tandon at ET Alpha champions AI with human insight
At the ET Alpha Wealth Summit 2.0, Sandeep Tandon from Quant Mutual Fund shared why mixing human smarts with AI is the way forward for investing.
He pointed out that old-school, set-it-and-forget-it methods just don't cut it anymore.
Using both intuition and machine analytics helps investors make faster, smarter moves in today's quick-changing markets.
Sandeep Tandon urges real-time investing decisions
Tandon suggested shifting from traditional number-crunching to real-time decision-making, since tech has made getting data super easy: the real challenge now is processing it quickly.
He also highlighted that during stressful times, what really drives the market isn't always company fundamentals but things like liquidity and risk appetite.
By using high-frequency analytics and blending AI with human judgment, investors can stay flexible and keep their strategies relevant as markets evolve.