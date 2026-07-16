Sandip Agarwal: enterprise AI to revive Indian IT by September
Good news for the Indian IT scene: things are expected to pick up between July and September 2026, mainly because enterprise AI is stepping in as a major growth driver.
Sandip Agarwal from Sowilo Investment Managers says the recent dip in IT stock prices was more about US market mood swings than any real weakness here.
He's confident earnings will stabilize by September, which could lead to upgrades and better ratings for IT companies within six months.
Sandip Agarwal backs data center investment
Agarwal believes enterprise AI isn't just hype: it's opening new doors for IT services and creating fresh opportunities.
He also points out that investing in data centers now could pay off big, much like how banks set up global capability centers earlier.
However, he's still cautious about engineering R and D firms due to high valuations and possible shake-ups from AI.