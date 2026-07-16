Sandip Agarwal: enterprise AI to revive Indian IT by September

Good news for the Indian IT scene: things are expected to pick up between July and September 2026, mainly because enterprise AI is stepping in as a major growth driver.

Sandip Agarwal from Sowilo Investment Managers says the recent dip in IT stock prices was more about US market mood swings than any real weakness here.

He's confident earnings will stabilize by September, which could lead to upgrades and better ratings for IT companies within six months.