Sandip Patel says India can build 350 million AI workforce

IBM aims to train 5 million Indians

Even though over 700 million Indians are under 30, only about 30% of tech workers have solid AI skills right now.

To help bridge this gap, IBM aims to train 5 million Indians in AI and other future-focused tech by 2030.

Patel also mentioned expanding into cities like Kochi and Lucknow to tap into fresh talent, while calling for stronger support for innovation so Indian tech can shine globally.