Sandisk forecasts Q1 revenue on generative AI memory chip demand
Business
Sandisk is riding the AI wave, forecasting first-quarter revenue between $10.30 billion and $10.80 billion, easily topping what Wall Street expected.
The main reason? Huge demand for its memory chips from data centers powering generative AI tools.
In fact, its data center revenue more than doubled last quarter.
Sandisk Q4 earnings, revenue beat estimates
Sandisk didn't just talk a big game: it delivered, with Q4 earnings and revenue both beating estimates.
To keep momentum going, it has locked in multi-year deals worth nearly $94 billion with six customers and approved an additional $14 billion share buyback plan.
The company is clearly confident that the AI boom isn't slowing down anytime soon.