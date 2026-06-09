Sandstone raises $30 million Series A to streamline in-house legal

Sandstone targets small and midsize companies

Instead of targeting private practice like some competitors, Sandstone helps small and midsize companies handle tricky legal tasks right inside tools like Slack and email.

Their AI automates stuff like drafting and reviewing documents, basically cutting down on boring busywork.

Co-founder Jarryd Strydom says legal teams can build custom workflows on top of the platform to execute work.

Lightspeed believes in highly specialized vertical AI.