Sandstone raises $30 million Series A to streamline in-house legal
Sandstone, an AI startup focused on making in-house legal work smoother, just landed $30 million in Series A funding led by Lightspeed and backed by Sequoia, Mantis VC, and SV Angel.
This follows a $10 million seed round earlier this year, showing investors are pretty excited about what Sandstone is building.
Sandstone targets small and midsize companies
Instead of targeting private practice like some competitors, Sandstone helps small and midsize companies handle tricky legal tasks right inside tools like Slack and email.
Their AI automates stuff like drafting and reviewing documents, basically cutting down on boring busywork.
Co-founder Jarryd Strydom says legal teams can build custom workflows on top of the platform to execute work.
Lightspeed believes in highly specialized vertical AI.