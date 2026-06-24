Sanjay Kumar Jain resigns as IRCTC chairman and managing director
Business
Sanjay Kumar Jain, who has been leading IRCTC since February 2024, has resigned as chairman and managing director.
The Ministry of Railways accepted his resignation, which takes effect July 20, 2026.
He said he is stepping away for personal reasons.
IRCTC earns Navratna, posts ₹5,215 cr
Jain's two years at IRCTC saw some impressive milestones: the company moved up to Schedule A and earned Navratna status, plus hit its highest-ever revenue, ₹5,215 crore, with tourism bringing in a record ₹890 crore.
He also pushed for innovation with AI-powered kitchen monitoring, online meal pre-booking on trains, and upgrades to the e-ticketing platform.
The Ministry will announce who will take over soon.