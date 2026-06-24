Sanjay Kumar Jain resigns as IRCTC chairman and managing director

IRCTC earns Navratna, posts ₹5,215 cr

Jain's two years at IRCTC saw some impressive milestones: the company moved up to Schedule A and earned Navratna status, plus hit its highest-ever revenue, ₹5,215 crore, with tourism bringing in a record ₹890 crore.

He also pushed for innovation with AI-powered kitchen monitoring, online meal pre-booking on trains, and upgrades to the e-ticketing platform.

The Ministry will announce who will take over soon.