Sanjay Malhotra says RBI won't raise interest rates outside schedule
Business
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is not looking to raise interest rates outside its usual schedule, even though the rupee has been a bit shaky and amid rising concerns over crude oil prices.
Right now, the RBI's main focus is keeping inflation and economic growth steady under its flexible policy framework.
RBI projects 4.6% inflation, 6.7% growth
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra reassured everyone that short-term supply hiccups will not sway its decisions.
The bank expects inflation to stay manageable, projecting 4.6% for fiscal 2027, and predicts steady economic growth at 6.7%.
The next big policy update is set for June 5, so keep an eye out.