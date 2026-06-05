Sanjay Malhotra warns West Asia conflict disrupts energy, supply chains
Business
Sanjay Malhotra has flagged some big global risks from the ongoing conflict in West Asia, like rising energy prices and supply chain hiccups that are slowing down economies worldwide.
While AI hype is keeping stock markets upbeat, bond markets are feeling the heat from inflation worries and debt concerns.
Malhotra: emerging currencies weaken, India resilient
Malhotra noted that currency markets are pretty shaky right now, with many emerging market currencies losing value.
Still, he feels India is in a stronger spot thanks to solid fundamentals and steady consumer price inflation.
He did caution about possible bumps ahead, like weak monsoons or El Nino, but said India's central bank is holding rates steady for now and staying ready to handle any surprises.