Sanjay Malhotra warns West Asia conflict disrupts energy, supply chains

Malhotra: emerging currencies weaken, India resilient

Malhotra noted that currency markets are pretty shaky right now, with many emerging market currencies losing value.

Still, he feels India is in a stronger spot thanks to solid fundamentals and steady consumer price inflation.

He did caution about possible bumps ahead, like weak monsoons or El Nino, but said India's central bank is holding rates steady for now and staying ready to handle any surprises.