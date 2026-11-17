SanDisk co-founder Sanjay Mehrotra in race to become NVIDIA CEO
What's the story
Sanjay Mehrotra, the Indian-origin CEO of Micron Technology, is being considered as a potential successor to Jensen Huang at NVIDIA. The move comes as Huang prepares to step down from the company he co-founded over three decades ago. Along with Mehrotra, other prominent technology executives such as Nikesh Arora (CEO of Palo Alto Networks) and Thomas Kurian (head of Google Cloud) are also in the race.
Early life
Early life and education
Born in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh in 1958, Mehrotra completed his schooling in New Delhi before heading to Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani.
His journey to the US for higher studies was not easy; he faced three rejections for a student visa application in 1976.
However, with his father's persistence and determination, he finally got the visa and moved to the US at 18.
Timeline
Co-founded SanDisk in 1988
Mehrotra earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical engineering and computer science from the University of California, Berkeley.
He then co-founded SanDisk with Eli Harari and Jack Yuan in 1988.
The company specialized in flash memory technology, which is now used in memory cards, USB drives, and solid-state storage devices.
Mehrotra holds more than 70 patents, several of which relate to high-capacity flash memory.
Steps
Leading Micron Technology
Under Mehrotra's leadership, SanDisk grew from a start-up to a global storage giant.
He served as its president and CEO from 2011 until 2016, overseeing its growth and eventual sale to Western Digital for approximately $16 billion.
In May 2017, he took over as President and CEO of Micron Technology, another major memory-chip manufacturer.
Impact
Billionaire status and market cap milestone for Micron
Under Mehrotra's leadership, Micron has become a major player in the semiconductor supply chain.
The company's market capitalization crossed $1 trillion in 2026, driven by investor expectations of high-bandwidth memory and other semiconductor products.
Forbes estimated his net worth at $1 billion as of November 2026, placing him among the world's billionaires.
He holds about 0.1% stake in Micron.
Recognition
Awards and recognition
Mehrotra has received several awards for his contributions to the semiconductor industry.
He was inducted into the National Academy of Engineering in 2022 and received the Semiconductor Industry Association's Robert N. Noyce Award in 2023.
He also holds honorary doctorate degrees from BITS Pilani, Boise State University, and Rochester Institute of Technology.