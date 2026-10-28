Sanjeev Bikhchandani to succeed Hitesh Oberoi as Info Edge CEO
After nearly 27 years at Info Edge, managing director and CEO Hitesh Oberoi is stepping down to focus on studies, philanthropy, and family.
Taking his place is company founder and vice chairman Sanjeev Bikhchandani, who will also elevate to the position of executive vice chairman and become managing director and group CEO from December 3, pending shareholder approval.
Hitesh Oberoi to remain nonexecutive director
The move was announced officially on Wednesday. Oberoi isn't leaving entirely; he'll stay on the board as a nonexecutive director to help with the transition.
Meanwhile, Bikhchandani will also serve as executive vice chairman, pending shareholder approval, signaling a steady hand as Info Edge moves forward.
The company hopes this smooth leadership switch will keep things stable while supporting both Oberoi's new plans and future growth for the business.