Sanjeev Sanyal urges India not to rush US trade pact

India shouldn't rush into a trade agreement with the US says Sanjeev Sanyal from the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council.

He's urging caution, especially around sensitive areas like agriculture and dairy, and thinks more negotiation is needed to make sure India gets a fair deal.

"Because once we lock it in, it will be there for a fairly longish period. So for that reason, it is important that we don't hurry into it," Sanyal points out, so getting it right matters.