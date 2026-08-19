Sanjeev Sanyal urges India not to rush US trade pact
India shouldn't rush into a trade agreement with the US says Sanjeev Sanyal from the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council.
He's urging caution, especially around sensitive areas like agriculture and dairy, and thinks more negotiation is needed to make sure India gets a fair deal.
"Because once we lock it in, it will be there for a fairly longish period. So for that reason, it is important that we don't hurry into it," Sanyal points out, so getting it right matters.
Sanyal warns of US tariff unpredictability
With global trade rules getting shaky, countries are making more one-on-one deals.
India is already talking with Australia, the UK and the E.U. too, but Sanyal warns that unpredictable US tariff changes can cause headaches.
He compares this situation to India's civil nuclear deal with the US finding political consensus and protecting domestic interests should come first.
As he puts it, stable policies are key if we want smoother trade relations ahead.