Sanofi gets India approval for Qfitlia in people 12+
Sanofi just got the green light from India's drug regulator, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), for Qfitlia, a new treatment for hemophilia in people 12 and older.
The best part? Patients only need six shots a year, and it works for both main types, hemophilia A and B.
This could make life a lot easier for those needing regular care in India.
Qfitlia works despite treatment inhibitors
Qfitlia (also called fitusiran) is especially helpful because it works even if patients have inhibitors to standard treatments.
Parwas Mahajan, Business Head, Rare Diseases, Sanofi (India), highlighted that this could really open up access to preventive care across the country.
Backed by strong clinical trial results, this approval marks a big step forward in helping people with this rare bleeding disorder live better lives.