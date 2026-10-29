Sanofi India posts 53.6% profit to ₹117cr, pays ₹75/share dividend

A huge 85% surge in public sector business and steady gains in diabetes treatments like Lantus and Soliqua helped fuel this growth.

Domestic sales were up slightly, exports saw double-digit gains, and partnerships in heart health and other areas stayed solid.

MD Deepak Arora shared that there's "Our diabetes business is firmly in momentum, growing in double digits quarter-on-quarter (at a YTD-level)." as Sanofi widens access to innovative therapies across the country.

The dividend will be given out based on records as of November 5, 2026.