Sanofi's Hyderabad GCC to become its largest global hub
Sanofi is putting big money into its Hyderabad Global Capability Center (GCC), adding a huge new space; the expansion increases capacity to host up to about 4,500 employees (the earlier projection was about 2,600).
The expansion was just announced and puts Hyderabad ahead of Sanofi's other centers in Budapest, Kuala Lumpur, and Bogota.
Major investment in R&D, AI, digital tools
This isn't just about more desks. Sanofi's growth is supported by a multi-hundred-million investment that will boost R&D, AI, digital tools, and supply chain work right from Hyderabad.
The center started as a medical hub in 2019 but now draws talent from all over India and plays a key role in global projects.
India's role in Sanofi's future
Madeleine Roach, executive VP - business operations, called the expanded GCC "a microcosm" of Sanofi.
Sanofi said the move highlights India's importance to the company and its potential to drive growth.
If you're interested in how India's tech scene is shaping the future of healthcare worldwide, this is one to watch.