Sansaar goes global: First Indian home furnishings brand in GCC
Sansaar, a premium home furnishings brand from D'Decor Exports, just made its international debut in the Gulf region.
Thanks to a new partnership with Bru Textile's Fabric Library, Sansaar's modern fabric collections are now available at select stores across the GCC—marking their first step outside India.
What makes Sansaar stand out?
Founded by sisters Sanjana and Sarah Arora, Sansaar brings D'Decor's trusted quality and innovation to a global audience.
Their fabrics feature rich textures, minimalist designs, and eco-conscious touches like recycled materials.
Plus, with water-repellent and flame-retardant finishes (all tech-driven), these fabrics are built for both style and durability—perfect for anyone who wants their space to look good and last.
Price & value: Is it worth it?
Sansaar targets premium interiors with fabrics priced around $8 per meter for retailers.
