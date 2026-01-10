Sansaar goes global: First Indian home furnishings brand in GCC

What makes Sansaar stand out?

Founded by sisters Sanjana and Sarah Arora, Sansaar brings D'Decor's trusted quality and innovation to a global audience.

Their fabrics feature rich textures, minimalist designs, and eco-conscious touches like recycled materials.

Plus, with water-repellent and flame-retardant finishes (all tech-driven), these fabrics are built for both style and durability—perfect for anyone who wants their space to look good and last.