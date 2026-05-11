Santa Clara County sues Meta alleging billions from scam ads

Leaks allege Meta $7B from scams

Leaked documents suggest Meta earned up to $7 billion a year from these high-risk scam ads, with claims that their AI tools even helped bad actors create deceptive content.

County Counsel Tony LoPresti called out the harm done, saying, Meta has profited from these scams.

Meta denies the accusations, insisting they aggressively fight fraud and scams.

The lawsuit could push big changes for how social platforms handle ad safety going forward.