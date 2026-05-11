Santa Clara County sues Meta alleging billions from scam ads
Santa Clara County is suing Meta (the company behind Facebook and Instagram), claiming it made billions from scam ads targeting users.
The county says Meta looked the other way as shady advertisers ran false ads, breaking California's laws on fair business and truth in advertising.
They want Meta to pay damages and stop these practices.
Leaks allege Meta $7B from scams
Leaked documents suggest Meta earned up to $7 billion a year from these high-risk scam ads, with claims that their AI tools even helped bad actors create deceptive content.
County Counsel Tony LoPresti called out the harm done, saying, Meta has profited from these scams.
Meta denies the accusations, insisting they aggressively fight fraud and scams.
The lawsuit could push big changes for how social platforms handle ad safety going forward.