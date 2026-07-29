Santa Clara startup ChipAgents raises $60 million to accelerate design verification
Business
ChipAgents, a Santa Clara, California startup, just raised $60 million in fresh funding led by B Capital.
Its AI-powered software tackles tricky chip design tasks, especially checking for bugs and making sure everything works, so chips can be developed way faster.
With this round, its total funding hits $131 million.
ChipAgents working closely with NVIDIA
Industry giants like Micron, MediaTek, and Ericsson are prior investors. ChipAgents is now working closely with NVIDIA to boost its AI modeling for chip design.
CEO William Wang says its tech makes verification simpler, a big deal for speeding up semiconductor development.
The company's 64-person team is taking on established players like Cadence and Synopsys, aiming to shake up how chips get made.