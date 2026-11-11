Santa Clara startup Figure AI seeks overnight humanoid robot babysitters
Figure AI, a startup in Santa Clara, wants someone to "babysit" their humanoid robots overnight.
The gig pays up to $45 an hour for managing robot operations and safety from 10:30pm to 7am five nights a week (yes, weekends too).
You'd be scheduling operators, assigning robots, and making sure everything runs smoothly while most people are asleep.
H1 2026 worldwide robotics investments $33.4B
This hiring comes as investments in robotics and physical AI companies hit $33.4 billion worldwide in the first half of 2026, already beating last year's total.
Figure AI itself shot up to a $39 billion valuation since starting in 2022 and wants its robots working in factories and warehouses to help with labor shortages.
The bigger goal? Eventually needing hardly any humans on-site at all.