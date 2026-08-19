SAP calls India key to AI powered autonomous enterprise economy
SAP sees India as a major force behind its push for an AI-powered "autonomous enterprise economy," shares Verena Siow, SAP APAC President.
She points to India's tech talent, strong partnerships, and spirit of innovation as key reasons why the country stands out.
With Indian businesses quick to try new tech and move AI from pilot/experimentation to production/execution, the country has become one of SAP's fastest-growing markets.
Bengaluru drives SAP AI production
India hosts SAP's biggest lab outside Germany and significant work around AI and data is being driven from its Bengaluru center.
Siow highlights that Indian companies are moving beyond just experimenting with AI: they're actually using it to get real business results.
To keep up this momentum, SAP is focusing on upskilling people and building partnerships so teams are ready for an AI-first future.