SAP India is pushing back against a Delhi High Court order that told it to restore software services for Nayara Energy.

The court had said EU sanctions on Rosneft (a big Nayara stakeholder) don't let SAP skip its contract in India, especially since Nayara is key to keeping the country's energy running smoothly.

The judge ordered SAP to get services up and running again fast, mainly to avoid any major IT meltdowns.