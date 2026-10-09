SAP contests Delhi High Court order restoring Nayara Energy services
SAP India is pushing back against a Delhi High Court order that told it to restore software services for Nayara Energy.
The court had said EU sanctions on Rosneft (a big Nayara stakeholder) don't let SAP skip its contract in India, especially since Nayara is key to keeping the country's energy running smoothly.
The judge ordered SAP to get services up and running again fast, mainly to avoid any major IT meltdowns.
SAP paused support for Nayara Energy
This all started when SAP paused support in July 2025, blaming EU sanctions on Rosneft.
Nayara challenged it, saying its contracts are under Indian law; losing these digital tools could seriously mess with its operations.
Microsoft did something similar, but quickly reversed after legal pressure.
Now, the case is listed for hearing on Friday, where judges will decide if those EU sanctions really apply here or not.