SAP lowers 2026 profit goal due to AI acquisitions

SAP just lowered its 2026 profit goal to €11.8 billion to €12.2 billion, solely because of a more than €100 million dilutive impact from AI-focused acquisitions, thanks to buying firms like Dremio and Prior Labs.

The company says these moves are all about building smarter, more secure AI tools for business tasks like finance and human resources.

Even with the extra costs, SAP is sticking with its original cloud revenue forecast of €25.8 billion to €26.2 billion.