SAP offers free Learning Hub student edition to Indian students Business May 29, 2026

Good news if you're a student in India: SAP is offering free access to its Learning Hub student edition.

This move is all about helping you get career-ready by learning SAP tech that's widely used in big industries like manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics.

With companies such as TCS, Infosys, and Wipro relying on SAP systems, the program gives you a chance to pick up skills that are in demand globally, especially around AI, automation, and cloud.