SAP offers free Learning Hub student edition to Indian students
Good news if you're a student in India: SAP is offering free access to its Learning Hub student edition.
This move is all about helping you get career-ready by learning SAP tech that's widely used in big industries like manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics.
With companies such as TCS, Infosys, and Wipro relying on SAP systems, the program gives you a chance to pick up skills that are in demand globally, especially around AI, automation, and cloud.
Role based SAP training and exams
You get role-based Learning Journeys (so you can focus on what matters to your field), hands-on access to real SAP systems, expert-led sessions, community support, and two free attempts at SAP certification exams.
It's open to commerce, engineering, and management students.
The goal? To bridge what you learn in class with how things work in the real world across finance, supply chain, and HR.
If you're interested, sign up at learning.sap.com/free-student-edition (no payment needed)!