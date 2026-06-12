SAP to launch 200 industry AI agents by year end
SAP is set to launch 200 AI agents by the end of this year, including more than 50 Joule Assistants already at work.
These smart tools are designed to handle industry-specific tasks and automate things like finance and supply chain management.
As Manos Raptopoulos from SAP put it, their AI is built with deep industry context, so companies can really tailor them to what they need.
India sees $14.4bn agentic AI opportunity
SAP expects big things for India: returns on agentic AI could jump five times to $14.4 billion, with ROI climbing from 22% to 39% in just two years.
Indian businesses are getting serious too: a study with Oxford Economics found they are planning $25.9 million in new AI investments, and spending could grow by 45%.
Plus, most organizations (71%) now have their AI strategies fully synced with business goals, showing that India is moving quickly from testing the waters to making real changes.