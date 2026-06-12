SAP to launch 200 industry AI agents by year end

India sees $14.4bn agentic AI opportunity

SAP expects big things for India: returns on agentic AI could jump five times to $14.4 billion, with ROI climbing from 22% to 39% in just two years.

Indian businesses are getting serious too: a study with Oxford Economics found they are planning $25.9 million in new AI investments, and spending could grow by 45%.

Plus, most organizations (71%) now have their AI strategies fully synced with business goals, showing that India is moving quickly from testing the waters to making real changes.