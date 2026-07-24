SAP's Dominik Asam says companies mostly use AI for basics
SAP's CFO, Dominik Asam, thinks companies are playing it safe with AI, mostly using it for simple stuff like chatbots and coding helpers.
After SAP's latest earnings, he pointed out that while these tools are low-risk, real business areas like finance and supply chain need smarter, more reliable AI since mistakes there can cause bigger problems.
SAP CFO urges specialized AI
Asam stressed that businesses shouldn't just rely on big generic AI models for important work.
Instead, he recommends using specialized systems built for specific tasks, and making sure the data is clean and well-managed.
He also warned that hoping AI will magically fix messy old data isn't realistic (and can get expensive fast).
The bottom line: focus on smart, cost-effective tools over one-size-fits-all solutions.