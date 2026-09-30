Sarada Prasana Nayak named Maruti production head, Yamaguchi becomes non-exec

Big change at Maruti Suzuki: Sarada Prasana Nayak has been appointed as Senior Management Personnel (SMP), designated as Head of Production and Production Engineering, with effect from October 1, 2026, while Kazunari Yamaguchi stepped down as Whole-time Director (Production) effective September 30, 2026 and will continue as a Non-executive Director.

Yamaguchi's exit comes after Suzuki Motor Corporation pulled his nomination, but he'll still stick around as a nonexecutive director (just not on the Risk Management Committee).