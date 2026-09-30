Sarada Prasana Nayak named Maruti production head, Yamaguchi becomes non-exec
Big change at Maruti Suzuki: Sarada Prasana Nayak has been appointed as Senior Management Personnel (SMP), designated as Head of Production and Production Engineering, with effect from October 1, 2026, while Kazunari Yamaguchi stepped down as Whole-time Director (Production) effective September 30, 2026 and will continue as a Non-executive Director.
Yamaguchi's exit comes after Suzuki Motor Corporation pulled his nomination, but he'll still stick around as a nonexecutive director (just not on the Risk Management Committee).
Maruti stock rises after Nayak appointment
Nayak brings more than 30 years of experience and will be leading Maruti Suzuki's manufacturing strategy, focusing on growth and greener production. He has a strong background in project execution and carbon-neutral manufacturing.
After this leadership shakeup, Maruti's stock jumped 1.18% to ₹12,017, but keep in mind it's still down almost 25% from last year, trailing behind Nifty 50's drop of about 13%.
The company is currently valued at around ₹3.78 lakh crore.