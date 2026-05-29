Sarbananda Sonowal unveils Logistics Port Performance Index 2024-25 in Mumbai
India just rolled out the Logistics Port Performance Index (LPPI) for 2024-25, aiming to make ports run more smoothly and more competitively.
Announced by Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Mumbai, LPPI will track how efficiently ports handle cargo, speed up ship turnaround times, and cut down on idle berths, basically pushing ports to level up year after year.
Shipping digital modules and 40% credits
Alongside LPPI, four new digital tools are here to make shipping easier: modules for complaints, ship registration, medical practitioner checks, and recycling credit notes.
Plus, a fresh ship recycling portal lets shipowners earn credit notes (worth 40% of scrap value) when they recycle ships at eco-friendly yards: these credits can be used for building new ships in India.
It's all part of a big push toward smarter and more sustainable maritime practices.