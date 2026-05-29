Sarbananda Sonowal unveils Logistics Port Performance Index 2024-25 in Mumbai

Shipping digital modules and 40% credits

Alongside LPPI, four new digital tools are here to make shipping easier: modules for complaints, ship registration, medical practitioner checks, and recycling credit notes.

Plus, a fresh ship recycling portal lets shipowners earn credit notes (worth 40% of scrap value) when they recycle ships at eco-friendly yards: these credits can be used for building new ships in India.

It's all part of a big push toward smarter and more sustainable maritime practices.