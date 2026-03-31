Saronic Technologies raises $1.75B led by Kleiner Perkins valued $9.25B
Saronic Technologies, known for its work on autonomous ships, just scored a massive $1.75 billion in new funding led by Kleiner Perkins, more than doubling its value to $9.25 billion since last year.
Big investors like Advent International and Andreessen Horowitz also joined in, highlighting how tech that keeps global shipping safe is getting a lot of attention right now.
Dino Mavrookas forecasts US shipbuilding revival
CEO Dino Mavrookas shared that this investment will help ramp up US ship production to levels not seen since World War II by building new types of autonomous vessels.
The funds will also tackle tricky maritime challenges both above and below the water's surface.
Plus, it's part of a bigger wave of venture capital flowing into defense tech, with more companies jumping into the sector.