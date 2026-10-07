Sarvam AI names Sashikumar Sreedharan president and chief business officer
Business
Sarvam AI just brought on Sashikumar Sreedharan, former Google Cloud India managing director, as its new president and chief business officer.
The company hopes his experience will help build a truly Indian AI infrastructure and take its tech to the next level.
Sarvam AI raises $234 million valued $1.5B
Fresh off a $234 million funding round (now valued at $1.5 billion!), Sarvam AI is planning to establish a US office to attract Indian-origin AI researchers.
It has also added researcher Devendra Chaplot as an adviser.
With its Saaras V4 model already leading in 22 Indian languages, Sarvam is now working toward even bigger models for coding and cybersecurity, while keeping digital sovereignty for India front and center.