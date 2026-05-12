Sarvam AI to build 1 trillion parameter model for India
Business
Sarvam AI, co-founded by Pratyush Kumar, just announced plans to create its first 1-trillion-parameter AI model in the next nine months.
Revealed at the CII Business Summit 2026, this move aims to put India on the global AI map with homegrown tech instead of relying on foreign systems.
Pratyush Kumar urges national AI strategy
Kumar says foundational AI models could seriously boost areas like governance, manufacturing, and science, bringing major economic benefits.
He's urging for big investments in research and computing power so India doesn't miss out again like it did during past tech revolutions.
We're in a race against time, he adds, calling for a clear national strategy as other countries speed ahead.