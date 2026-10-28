Sarvam nets 87% of 2026 Indic language AI funding
Business
Sarvam just grabbed the spotlight in India's AI scene, pulling in 87% of 2026 funding for Indic language AI startups this year; that's about $362 million of roughly $415 million raised in 2026.
Even though there were fewer deals overall, Sarvam's two big funding rounds made a huge impact and set a new record, according to Tracxn's latest report.
Indian language AI firms raised $657 million
Since 2021, 34 companies focused on Indian language AI have raised $657 million.
Sarvam and BharatGen are building core tech like speech and translation tools, while others like GreyLabs are using language smarts to power enterprise solutions for banks and businesses.
It's clear: demand for homegrown language tech is only getting stronger across different industries.