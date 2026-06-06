SAS Copenhagen-Mumbai flight turned back over missing Indian regulatory approval
Business
SAS's much-awaited Copenhagen-Mumbai flight, its first India trip in 17 years, had to turn back mid-air on Tuesday because it didn't have the needed regulatory approval from Indian authorities.
The plane ended up flying for eight hours, only to land back in Copenhagen.
SAS working closely with India's DGCA
SAS says it's working closely with India's aviation regulator (DGCA) to sort things out and get the route up and running.
The airline called India an important market, thanked the DGCA for its support, and stressed it's still committed to connecting Scandinavia and India.