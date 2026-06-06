You can soon catch a Scandinavian Airlines flight from India

Market importance

India is an important market for SAS

SAS has emphasized the importance of the Indian market for its operations. The airline is especially committed to the Copenhagen-Mumbai route, which it hopes will strengthen economic and cultural ties between Scandinavia and India. "India is an important market for SAS, and we remain fully committed to the Copenhagen-Mumbai service and successfully connecting the Scandinavian and Indian regions with seamless options strengthening the economic and cultural ties between our nations," the airline added.