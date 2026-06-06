You can soon catch a Scandinavian Airlines flight from India
What's the story
Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has announced its intention to start operations in India. The announcement comes after a recent incident where SAS's relaunch flight from Copenhagen to Mumbai had to turn back mid-air due to lack of regulatory clearance. The airline said it is working closely with the Indian government for the necessary approvals and permissions needed for its operations.
Regulatory compliance
SAS committed to comply with all applicable requirements
In light of the recent incident, SAS has reiterated its commitment to comply with all applicable requirements. The airline said it appreciates the constructive dialogue and ongoing efforts of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the relevant authorities in this process.
Market importance
India is an important market for SAS
SAS has emphasized the importance of the Indian market for its operations. The airline is especially committed to the Copenhagen-Mumbai route, which it hopes will strengthen economic and cultural ties between Scandinavia and India. "India is an important market for SAS, and we remain fully committed to the Copenhagen-Mumbai service and successfully connecting the Scandinavian and Indian regions with seamless options strengthening the economic and cultural ties between our nations," the airline added.