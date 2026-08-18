SAS restarts Mumbai Copenhagen flights Oct 1 2026 226-seat A330
Business
Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) is restarting direct flights between Mumbai and Copenhagen on October 1, 2026 (its first return since leaving India in 2009).
The airline will fly five times a week using a 226-seat Airbus A330, making travel between India and Scandinavia a lot smoother.
SAS cites India growth, InterGlobe welcomes
SAS says it's coming back because of India's booming economy and Mumbai's growing global influence.
Paul Verhagen, SAS's chief commercial officer, shared that the new route should boost business, culture, and travel links between the regions.
InterGlobe Air Transport, SAS's longtime sales partner in India, also welcomed the move as a way to meet rising demand for direct flights and help grow trade between both sides.