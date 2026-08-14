SAT permits Zee Entertainment ₹3,143cr raise with weeklong penalty deadline

Zee Entertainment just got the green light from the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) to raise ₹3,143 crore, but only if it pays SEBI's penalty within a week.

While Zee can move forward with its fundraising, it's still blocked from accessing the securities market for two months.

Plus, promoter Subhash Chandra and CEO Punit Goenka face an extra one-year ban.