SAT to rule Oct 21 on Jane Street evidence access
Business
Big decision coming up: India's Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) will rule on 21 October on Jane Street's appeal over access to key evidence.
Last year, SEBI banned Jane Street and demanded ₹4,843 crore, accusing them of manipulating the Bank Nifty index.
Jane Street seeks trade logs
Jane Street says SEBI hasn't shared key documents they need to defend themselves, like trade logs and counterparty details, which might clear things up, especially since earlier reviews found no wrongdoing.
SEBI argues they've already given all the information that matters and stands by its claim that Jane Street tried to manipulate the Bank Nifty index by using trades in cash and futures markets to artificially support the index while building large short positions in index options.