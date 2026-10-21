SAT to rule on Jane Street document request to SEBI
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has hit pause before making a call on Jane Street's request for more documents from India's market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
Jane Street says it needs these files to properly respond to SEBI's July 2025 order against it.
Both sides have now stated their case, and SAT will announce its decision next.
SEBI alleges Jane Street gained 4,843.57cr
Back in September 2025, Jane Street accused SEBI of holding back key information after being accused of using unfair trading tricks to make ₹4,843.57 crore on Bank Nifty expiry days.
SEBI made them park that money in an escrow account. Jane Street did so but insists it is not guilty.
While SEBI says it already handed over more than 10GB of data and calls the new request a stalling tactic, Jane Street argues these extra documents could help it respond to the regulator's allegations.