This European satellite operator now has an Indian subsidiary
What's the story
European satellite operator, Sateliot, has set its sights on India's booming Internet of Things (IoT) sector. The company has opened a local subsidiary to provide affordable satellite IoT connectivity. Unlike Starlink and Eutelsat that mainly focus on broadband internet access, Sateliot's business model is based on narrowband satellite IoT connectivity for machine-to-machine applications in sectors like agriculture and logistics.
Innovative strategy
Need for regulatory framework
Sateliot's Regulatory Affairs Lead for Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, Ethan Mudavanhu, emphasized the company's focus on machine-to-machine applications.
He said that satellite IoT provides low-cost connectivity for millions of sensors transmitting small amounts of data.
Mudavanhu advocated a regulatory framework that supports appropriate spectrum pricing, service-specific regulation, and a clear separation between network and service layers.
These elements are crucial for expanding last-mile connectivity in such applications.
Market entry
India is a key market for Sateliot
Sateliot sees India as a priority market, given the strong growth forecasts for IoT devices.
The company has set up an Indian subsidiary and is looking to enter the market with affordable, standards-based satellite IoT connectivity. This would be offered to industries, critical infrastructure, and underserved areas.
"India is a key market for us, and we're hoping to really capitalize on the big potential that we're seeing," Mudavanhu told PTI.
Service details
Company's service based on NB-IoT standards
Sateliot's service is based on 3GPP NB-IoT standards and operates in Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) spectrum bands.
The company offers direct device-to-satellite connectivity, allowing sensors, meters, trackers, and other IoT devices to communicate without terrestrial infrastructure.
This complements Mobile Network Operators coverage - putting its service at the intersection of the MSS regulatory framework and emerging Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) category.