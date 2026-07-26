This European satellite operator now has an Indian subsidiary

Sateliot's Regulatory Affairs Lead for Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, Ethan Mudavanhu, emphasized the company's focus on machine-to-machine applications.

He said that satellite IoT provides low-cost connectivity for millions of sensors transmitting small amounts of data.

Mudavanhu advocated a regulatory framework that supports appropriate spectrum pricing, service-specific regulation, and a clear separation between network and service layers.

These elements are crucial for expanding last-mile connectivity in such applications.