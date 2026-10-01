Satlyt raises $8 million to build AI software for satellites
Business
Satlyt, co-founded by former Google and SpaceX product manager Rama Afullo, just raised $8 million to build AI software for satellites.
Their tech lets satellites process data on their own in space, which means less need for ground control and lower costs.
Satlyt software to fly on SpaceX
With this funding, Satlyt's software will get a real-world test on an upcoming launch on a SpaceX rocket as part of Google's Project Suncatcher.
They are also teaming up with Indian startup TakeMe2Space for a mission involving NASA as one customer.
Looking ahead, Satlyt wants to run cloud services across multiple satellites and hopes to grab 20% of satellites by the end of the decade (by 2029).