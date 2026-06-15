Satya Nadella: AI prompts human machine dialogue reshaping global economy
Satya Nadella, Microsoft's CEO, says AI is changing the game for the global economy.
Unlike old tech that just made us faster or smarter, AI is creating a real back-and-forth between humans and machines.
This shift means companies need to rethink how they work and stay innovative.
Nadella urges continuous learning for firms
Nadella believes continuous learning is essential as AI starts using more human knowledge and judgment.
He points out that businesses should blend their expertise into AI systems while protecting their ideas.
He also makes a clear distinction: "human capital" (the knowledge, judgment, relationships, ingenuity, and pattern recognition of people) will become even more valuable as "token capital" (the firm's AI capability it builds and owns) grows.
Plus, he is pushing for a decentralized AI ecosystem so the benefits are spread out, not just concentrated in big companies.