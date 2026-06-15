Satya Nadella: AI prompts human machine dialogue reshaping global economy

Nadella urges continuous learning for firms

Nadella believes continuous learning is essential as AI starts using more human knowledge and judgment.

He points out that businesses should blend their expertise into AI systems while protecting their ideas.

He also makes a clear distinction: "human capital" (the knowledge, judgment, relationships, ingenuity, and pattern recognition of people) will become even more valuable as "token capital" (the firm's AI capability it builds and owns) grows.

Plus, he is pushing for a decentralized AI ecosystem so the benefits are spread out, not just concentrated in big companies.