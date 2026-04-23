Satya Nadella announces A$25B Microsoft investment in Australia by 2029

Microsoft investment underscores Australia's AI importance

This huge investment shows how important Australia has become in the global AI race, especially with Alphabet and Amazon also spending big this year.

By 2029, Microsoft says its cloud and AI services for Australians will grow by more than 140%.

Plus, they're working on making their Copilot tool even better to keep up with rivals like Google's Gemini.

The Australian government is on board too, teaming up with Microsoft to forecast infrastructure needs and strengthen the country's energy systems.