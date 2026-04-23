Satya Nadella announces A$25B Microsoft investment in Australia by 2029
Big news for tech in Australia: Microsoft is putting A$25 billion (about $18 billion) into the country by 2029.
Announced by CEO Satya Nadella during his Sydney visit, this is Microsoft's biggest move yet in Australia.
The plan? Supercharge Azure's AI capabilities, boost cybersecurity, and help more Australians build AI skills.
Microsoft investment underscores Australia's AI importance
This huge investment shows how important Australia has become in the global AI race, especially with Alphabet and Amazon also spending big this year.
By 2029, Microsoft says its cloud and AI services for Australians will grow by more than 140%.
Plus, they're working on making their Copilot tool even better to keep up with rivals like Google's Gemini.
The Australian government is on board too, teaming up with Microsoft to forecast infrastructure needs and strengthen the country's energy systems.