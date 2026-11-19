Satya Nadella backs NVIDIA, praises Colette Kress amid Huang resignation
Microsoft's Satya Nadella is standing by NVIDIA even after former CEO Jensen Huang stepped down last week amid personal misconduct allegations.
Nadella gave a shoutout to interim CEO at NVIDIA Colette Kress, who used to work at Microsoft, and made it clear he trusts the NVIDIA team to keep crushing it, especially with their ongoing partnership.
Jensen Huang resigns amid espionage suspicions
Jensen Huang stepped down as NVIDIA CEO after 33 years amid reports of affairs, including one with a Megaspeed exec suspected of espionage, which has sparked some worries about where NVIDIA goes from here.
Still, Nadella's message is simple: Satya Nadella said he's in touch with the same set of people he was in touch with before [Huang left], so he has a lot of confidence in the NVIDIA team and their ability to continue to do the good work, showing Microsoft isn't backing away during this leadership switch.