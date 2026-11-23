Satya Nadella says AI shopping assistants will reshape online commerce
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says AI shopping assistants are about to change the way we buy things online.
At a recent summit, he pointed out how Amazon blocked Meta's Muse, an AI shopping helper, in September, hinting that retailers who ignore these new tools might lose customers to platforms like Shopify, whose catalog Muse already has access to.
Meta Amazon Shopify expand checkout options
Meta has announced plans to add Shop Pay and PayPal as payment options, while Amazon is pushing Alexa for Shopping to make buying smoother on its site.
eligible Shopify merchants can even let shoppers check out directly in Microsoft Copilot.
Nadella thinks retailers need to update their tech and rethink how they connect with shoppers, since more people will be using AI agents instead of ads or old-school browsing.