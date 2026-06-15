Satya Nadella warns few companies controlling AI could hurt competition Business Jun 15, 2026

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is sounding the alarm about AI's future; he thinks if only a handful of companies control AI, it could hurt industry expertise and make businesses less competitive.

Drawing a parallel to how early globalization disrupted communities, Nadella encourages companies to build their own AI tools instead of just relying on external AI providers who might end up owning all the rewards.