Satya Nadella warns few companies controlling AI could hurt competition
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is sounding the alarm about AI's future; he thinks if only a handful of companies control AI, it could hurt industry expertise and make businesses less competitive.
Drawing a parallel to how early globalization disrupted communities, Nadella encourages companies to build their own AI tools instead of just relying on external AI providers who might end up owning all the rewards.
Nadella: human creativity fuels in-house AI
Nadella believes that real innovation comes from mixing people's creativity ("human capital") with in-house AI know-how ("token capital").
He sees humans and AI learning together, a "cognitive loop," to spark new ideas.
While some worry about job losses from AI, Nadella is optimistic: "Human agency will be the driver of token capital growth,"
In his view, keeping human creativity in the driver's seat is key for growth and keeping industries unique.