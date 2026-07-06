Saudi Arabia cuts Arab Light $11 a barrel for Asia

Oil prices sliding after U.S.-Iran deal

The new price is set at $1.50 below Asia's usual benchmark, which is a bigger drop than most expected.

Saudi Arabia wants to win over more Asian customers as rivals like Iraq and Kuwait boost their exports too.

Meanwhile, global oil prices have been sliding since mid-June after a U.S.-Iran deal eased tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, putting extra pressure on exporters to stay competitive.