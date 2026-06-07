Saudi Arabia eases property ownership rules for non-resident foreign firms
What's the story
Saudi Arabia has announced new guidelines for non-resident foreign companies looking to own property in the Kingdom without having to set up or conduct economic activities. The move is part of regulatory updates included in the Investor Guide 2026, issued by the Ministry of Investment. The new framework aims to give more clarity to foreign entities interested in real estate ownership while supporting Saudi Arabia's updated investment regulations.
Procedure
Requirements for foreign companies
Under the new rules, foreign companies must submit a commercial registration certificate from their home country along with their articles of incorporation. These documents need to be translated by accredited translators and authenticated through Saudi diplomatic channels. Companies also need to provide documentation authorizing a representative to act on their behalf in Saudi Arabia, as per Gulf News's report.
Requirements
Additional guidelines
The Ministry of Investment has said that applicants must appoint an individual representative through a certified power of attorney to complete registration procedures. Foreign companies without an identification document recognized under Saudi regulations must obtain a digital identity through Saudi diplomatic missions abroad. For annual registration renewals, companies must confirm that no changes have occurred in their ownership structure or management since registering with the Ministry of Investment.
Resource
New rules part of Investor Guide 2026
The new rules are accessible through the ministry's electronic platform and are part of a dedicated section introduced in the Investor Guide 2026 for registering non-Saudi companies seeking property ownership. The guide outlines procedures covering property acquisition, appointment of authorized representatives, asset management and disposal, opening bank accounts, and updating company information with relevant authorities.
Importance
Broader efforts to enhance transparency and attract foreign investment
The Ministry of Investment has said that the property ownership chapter is one of the most significant additions to the latest edition of the guide. It provides a more detailed regulatory framework for foreign corporate real estate ownership than previously available. This move is part of Saudi Arabia's broader efforts to improve transparency and provide clearer regulations for foreign investors looking at opportunities in the Kingdom's property market.