Saudi Arabia launches Saudi Properties portal for foreign property applications
Business
Saudi Arabia just rolled out the Saudi Properties portal, making it easier for foreigners to apply for property ownership online.
This follows a new law from January 2026 and lets users browse investment options, check if they're eligible, submit applications, and track approvals, all in one place.
Portal requires residency or diplomatic IDs
Non-Saudi residents can use their residency numbers to apply, while those living abroad need a digital ID from Saudi diplomatic missions first.
The portal aims to boost transparency by connecting real estate data with government systems.
There are some restrictions: in Mecca and Medina, only Saudi companies and Muslims, regardless of nationality, can own property.