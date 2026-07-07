Saudi Arabia slashes oil prices, biggest cut in 26 years

Price trends

Oil prices have been declining since mid-June

Oil prices have been on a downward trend since mid-June, when the US and Iran agreed to cease hostilities and allow commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The crucial waterway had been heavily disrupted during the conflict, pushing oil prices higher and forcing Gulf producers to reroute exports. Brent crude is currently trading at around $72 per barrel, nearly back to pre-conflict levels seen in February.