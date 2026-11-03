Saudi Aramco Q3 profits rise 34.6% to $36.2bn amid conflict

The conflict, especially after US and Israeli strikes in the region earlier this year, has shaken up global energy supplies.

Key shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz are under tight security now, with US naval escorts protecting oil exports.

Despite Aramco's strong numbers, Saudi Arabia expects a budget deficit and the International Monetary Fund predicts its economy will shrink by 3.3% this year, showing just how much these tensions are impacting more than just one company.