Saudi budget airline Flyadeal starts India operations

Market entry

Flyadeal excited about India operations

Loyd Misquitta, Chief Commercial Officer (A) of Flyadeal, called the launch of their first service to Hyderabad a major milestone. He emphasized India's status as one of the world's most dynamic and fast-growing aviation markets. Misquitta also expressed excitement about partnering with GMR Hyderabad International Airport for this direct daily connection between Riyadh and Hyderabad.