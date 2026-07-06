Saudi budget airline Flyadeal starts India operations
What's the story
Saudi Arabia's low-cost airline Flyadeal has launched its first-ever service in India. The inaugural flight from Riyadh landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad on July 4. The new daily service, which will be operated by Airbus A320 aircraft, significantly strengthens air connectivity between the Kingdom and India.
Aviation hub
GHIAL welcomes new route
The launch of Flyadeal's service strengthens Hyderabad Airport's position as an emerging international aviation hub. GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) welcomed the new route, noting its contribution to enhancing connectivity between India and Saudi Arabia. GHIAL CEO Kadhir Kadhirvan expressed delight at Flyadeal's entry into the Indian market and said the new connection "significantly enhances their Middle East network."
Market entry
Flyadeal excited about India operations
Loyd Misquitta, Chief Commercial Officer (A) of Flyadeal, called the launch of their first service to Hyderabad a major milestone. He emphasized India's status as one of the world's most dynamic and fast-growing aviation markets. Misquitta also expressed excitement about partnering with GMR Hyderabad International Airport for this direct daily connection between Riyadh and Hyderabad.
Global expansion
Hyderabad Airport expands international network
RGIAL is constantly expanding its global footprint, now serving 76 domestic and 24 international destinations. The addition of Flyadeal to their network further strengthens connectivity between India and Saudi Arabia. This move is expected to cater to the growing demand from business travelers, expatriates, and leisure passengers alike.